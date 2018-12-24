UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Annual calendar out! Check details for 10 major exams

The calendar has no mention of the preliminary examination of PCS exam 2019.

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued its annual examination calendar for the first half of 2019. UPPSC will conduct as many as 10 major recruitment examinations.

The calendar, however, has no mention of the preliminary examination of PCS exam 2019, hinting that the examination will be likely held after June 2019 like this year. The combined state sub-junior level service (general selection, differently abled backlog, special selection) Mains exam – 2019 will be held from June 17, 2019.

According to the UPPSC official calendar, the Commission will hold two Main examinations in the first two months of the year. The Main examination of PCS (J)-2018 is scheduled to be held from January 30 to February 1, 2019. The mains exam for Review Officer and additional Review Officer will be held on February 17, 18 and 20, as per the calendar.

Next in line is the assistant registrar recruitment exam-2018 which would be conducted in the month of March on 5th and 6th. Afterwards, the dental surgeon screening test will be conducted on March 17, 2019.

UPPSC will conduct recruitment exams for computer programmers and computer operators. The examinations for Computer Programmer and Computer Operators will be held on March 30 and April 28, 2019. While the exam for programmer, programmer grade I and II, computer operator grade B recruitment 2019 is scheduled to be held on March 30, the exam for the post of programmer grade I will be held on April 28, 2019.

The recruitment exam for the post of assistant prosecuting officer. Assistant prosecuting officer (prelims) 2019 examination will be held towards mid of the year on June 9, 2019.

According to the calendar, UPPSC will conduct the Government Degree College lecturer screening examination-2017 on May 19, 2019. In the same month, the third stage (Computer Knowledge) examination-2013 for the post of Additional Private Secretary in Uttar Pradesh Secretariat will be held on May 26.