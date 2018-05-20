UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Notification released for 1105 posts; apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to 1105 posts on its official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to 1105 posts on its official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. The vacancies are available in various departments on the basis of direct recruitment. The last date of submission of online applications is 18 June 2018. As per a report, the Commission may hold screening test if there are a large number of applicants for the post/ posts,

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Vacancy Details-

Total number of posts- 1105

1) Home (Police) Department: 12 posts of Assistant Radio Officers

2) Director Forensic Science Laboratories: One post of Director

3) Directorate of Culture: 3 posts of Assistan t Director (General/ Performing Art and Law)

4) Department of State Archaeology: 2 posts of Assistant Archaeological Officer

5) Culture Department: 3 posts of Assistant Director (Art Ware) and Sangrahalayadh yaksha

6) Food and Drug Administration Department: 11 posts of Drug Inspector under Food and Drug Administration Department U.P

7) Medical Education Department (Allopathy): 9 posts of Professor (Allopathy)

8) Sericulture Development Department: 3 posts of Assistant Director (Sericulture)

9) Vyawsayik Shiksha: 2 posts of Technical Officer/ Principal (Grade-II) / Vice Principal

10) Employees State Insurance Labour Medical Service: 5 posts of Medical Officer (Allopath)

11) Homeopathy Medical Service: 494 posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officerin Government Homoeopathic Hospital of U.P

12) Chikitsa Shiksha (Unani): 5 posts of Lecturer in Government Unani Medical Colleges of the U.P.

13) State Medical (Ayurvedic): 544 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officer in Govt. Ayurvedic Hospital of U.P.

14) Directorate of Sports: 5 posts of Assistant Coach

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Educational qualification & Age limit-

Check uppsc.up.nic.in for details.

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Selection criteria-

1. Ayurvedic Medical Officer Posts- Candidates will be selected through Screening Test.

2. Other posts- Check uppsc.up.nic.in for details.

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

1. Go to the website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, Click on the apply link for direct admission.

3. You will be redirected to another page; click on Apply.

4. Apply for your required post.

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Registration Start Date- 18 May 2018

Registration Last Date- 14 June 2018

Fee Deposition Last Date- 14 June 2018

Submission Last Date- 18 June 2018