UPPSC recruitment 2018: Notification, online application released at uppsc.up.nic.in for salary as high as Rs 1.5 lakh, check details

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 5:13 PM

The official notification and online application for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) exam have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC recruitment 2018: The official notification and online application for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) exam have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the same now to apply now. Candidates need to note that they will be able to fill the application online only. The recruitment process is being conducted for the hiring of 17 Assistant Prosecution Officer under UPPSC. While the online registration has been activated on the official website, it will close on January 28, 2019. Mentioned below are the details that candidates should take note of.

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Online application starts- December 28, 2019
Online application ends- January 29, 2019
Last date for the submission of application fee online- January 25, 2019

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Post details-

Assistant Prosecution Officer- 17 posts

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

– The age of interested candidates should be between 21 to 40 years
– They should possess a law degree from the recognised institute in the country

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Salary-

Pay Level–8, ranging from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100/-

UPPSC recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1; Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2: Now click the link that says ‘Click here to Apply Online’
Step 3: Now press the ‘Apply’ tab to proceed
Step 4: Now fill in the registration form and complete the process

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Selection process-

The recruitment for APO posts will be conducted in two different stages wherein the first stage will be the Preliminary examination. Only those candidates who successfully qualify this level will be able to go on to the next stage, that is the Mains examination. Candidates who qualify the mains exam will be called in for an interview process. This will be the last and deciding stage.

