UPPSC recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced for 2,354 medical officer posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, apply now

UPPSC recruitment 2018: The application process for the posts on offer will end on November 1, 2018.

UPPSC recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Sevice Commission has announced a total of 2,354 job vacancies for the post of medical officer at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the post can visit the official website now and apply. It is essential for the aspirants to possess an MBBS or Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree in order to apply for the post. The application process for the posts on offer will end on November 1, 2018. The application is available online only and are not available offline.Listed below are the details that need to be noted.

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Post details-

Total vacancies for Allopathic Medical Officer Grade-1- 2,354

General: 1,178 posts

OBC: 635 posts

SC: 494 posts

ST: 47 posts

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Salary-

15,600-39,100/-, Grade pay 5400/- and other allowances as per Govt. Rules

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

1. Aspirants should have cleared their MBBS degree from a recognised institution in the country,

2. The minuimum age limit for the post is 21 years, while the upper limit is 40 years.

3. Candidates who have served in the territorial army for minimum period of two years will be given preference

UPPSC recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Candidates can visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in and fill the application form after filling the detailed notification.