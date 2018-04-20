UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission aspirants, check details at uppsc.up.nic.in

The written exam was held on conducted on April 24, 2016.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released its final result for Combined Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2015. The commission had issued notification for 616 posts for general selection and 19 posts for the special category. Candidates can check their results at UPPSC official website uppsc.up.nic.in

The advertisement for the post was out on September 3, 2015. The written exam was held on conducted on April 24, 2016. As many as 10, 610 candidates appeared for the written exam. Interviews were conducted between January 4 to February 23 this year.

Selected candidates are required to submit their original documents within the time suggested by the commission. It will soon release the marks s of candidate and details of the cut off marks on its website. No separate application in this regard will be accepted by the commission.

