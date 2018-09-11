UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Judicial Service Civil Judge aspirants – Check online application method

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for application for Judicial Service Civil Judge aspirants

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process to recruit several vacancies in state Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) examination 2018. The UPPSC will recruit candidates to fill around 610 seats. The candidates will be selected for the above-mentioned posts on the basis of three rounds- Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personal Interview.

Important dates:

Application process to begins: September 11, 2018

Closing date to submit application fee: October 8, 2018

Closing date to submit application process online: October 11, 2018

Educational Qualification:

The applicant must be a Bachelor of Laws of recognised University established by Law in Uttar Pradesh (UP) or any other Universities located across India. Apart from this, the candidate must be an Advocate registered under the provisions of the Advocate Act 1961 or a Barrister of England or Northern Ireland or a Member Faculty of Advocates in Scotland. The applicant is also entitled to practice in Court or Courts subordinate thereto.

The applicant should have a good efficiency of Hindi language in Devnagri script.

Age limit:

The candidates who are willing to apply must be between 22 years to 35 years as on July 1, 2019.

Know how to apply online:

A candidate needs to complete the ‘online’ mode of application in three stages. Firstly, an applicant needs to register themselves. On the completion of registration, the website will generate a registration slip.

Secondly, After the generation of slip, the applicant needs to submit the application fee. The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 125 while for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is Rs 65. The candidates who are Physically disabled need to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

Thirdly, After the completion of the entire process of an application fee, the candidate needs to fill the application form with relevant details and submit.