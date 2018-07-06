UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for aspirants

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the application process for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and ACF and RFO Services Exam 2018. A candidate can complete the application process through the official website of UPPSC- www.uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC has also published the detailed advertisement. The commission also notified the eligibility criteria for each of the notified posts.

Important Dates:-

The beginning of online application: July 06, 2018.

Last date for receipt of examination fee online in the Bank: August 02, 2018.

Last date for submission of online application: August 06, 2018.

Eligibility criteria:-

Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services: To apply for the posts of Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services, a candidate needs to possess Bachelors degree in any subjects from any UGC recognised University or must have equivalent qualification up to the last date for receipt of application i.e August 06, 2018.

Apart from this, there are certain other posts where the required qualification is different and an applicant needs to look at the detailed advertisement for the same.

Age limit:-

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has set the lower age limit for the said post is 21 years and upper age limit to 40 years as on July 01, 2018. The candidate must have to born between July 02, 1978 and July 01, 1997.

For the post of Principal, Inter College (Boys or Girls), the applicant must have attained the minimum age of 30 years and the maximum age of 40 years as on July 01, 2018. For Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates, the upper age limit is 55 years.

How to apply:-

(1) An eligible candidate needs to apply online through UPPSC website- www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

(2) Applicant needs to first complete a basic registration.

(3) After the registration process, the application needs to submit the application fee.

(4) After submitting the fee, an applicant needs to log in again and complete the application process.

Application fees:-

The application fee for Unreserved and OBC category candidates is Rs 125 while for SC and ST candidates is Rs. 65 and for the physically handicapped category, the application fee is Rs 25. For dependents of the Freedom Fighters/Ex-Serviceman/Women, the application fee will be according to their original category.

About UPPSC:-

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency authorized to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) came into existence on April 1, 1937, with the main aim of recruiting candidates to various services in the state. The commission is regulated by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulation, 1976.