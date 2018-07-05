UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Application for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services aspirants

UPPSC has invited the application to recruit for various posts of Combined State or Upper Subordinate Services.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited the application to recruit for various posts of Combined State or Upper Subordinate Services. The application process will begin tomorrow i.e July 06, 2018. The detailed advertisement for UPPSC PCS exam will also be released tomorrow. The last date to submit the application is August 06, 2018.

Important dates:-

Detailed advertisement to be released- July 6, 2018

Last date to submit the application- August 6, 2018

Number of posts:-

There are total 831 vacancies for combined State or Upper Subordinate Services under general recruitment and 1 vacancy for Physically Handicapped recruitment. There are total 16 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest while there are 76 vacancies for the post of Range Forest Officer.

Age limit:-

The lower age limit to apply for the said post is 21 years while the upper age limit is 40 years as on July 01, 2018. Apart from this, the applicant’s DOB should be between July 02, 1978 and July 01, 1997.

For the post of Principal, Inter College (Boys or Girls), the applicant must have attained the minimum age of 30 years and the maximum age of 40 years as on July 01, 2018. For Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates, the upper age limit is 55 years.

The detailed information regarding the vacancies will be released on Friday dated July 08, 2018.

About UPPSC:-

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency authorized to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) came into existence on April 1, 1937, with the main aim of recruiting candidates to various services in the state. The commission is regulated by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulation, 1976.