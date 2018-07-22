UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply for over 900 vacancies at uppsc.up.nic.in – Check pay scale, other details

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Candidates need to note that the last date for receipt of examination fee on-line in the bank is August 2.

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited candidates to apply for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) recruitment process at uppsc.up.nic.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website and fill the application form for the same until August 6, 2018. Candidates need to note that the last date for receipt of examination fee online in the bank is August 2.

The notification issued by UPPSC states, “Candidates applying for Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services Examination should note that they are required to appear in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (General Recruitment / Physically Handicapped – Backlog / Special Recruitment) (Preliminary) Examination and qualify the same for going to the second stage of Assistant Conservator of Forest/ Range Forest Officer Services (Main) Examination (Written) and Interview.”

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Mentioned below are details that candidates need to take note of:

No. of Vacancies:

Presently, the number of vacancies for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination under General Recruitment: 831

For physically handicapped Backlog / Special Recruitment number of vacancy: 01

For the Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services Examination the number of vacancies for the post of Assistant conservator of Forest: 16

For the post of Range Forest Officer the number of vacancies: 76

Pay Scale / Grade Pay / Status of Post:

Assistant conservator of Forest: Rs. 15600/- to Rs. 39100/-, Grade Pay- Rs. 5400/-, Group “B”, Gazetted.

Range Forest Officer: Rs. 9300/- to Rs. 34800/-, Grade Pay – Rs. 4800/-, Group “B”, Gazetted.

Marital Status:

Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon’ble. Governor has granted an exemption from this condition.

Preferential Qualification:

A candidate who has: (I) Served in the Territorial Army for a minimum period of two years, or (II) Obtained a ‘B’ Certificate of National Cadet Corps, or (III) Represented the state in any game, shall, other things being equal, be given preference in the matter of direct recruitment.

How to apply:

Candidates need to complete 3 stages in order to successfully fill the application form for the PSC recruitment. The first stage is Candidates Registration. The second stage is Fee Deposition/Reconciliation and the third stage is the Submit Application Form. On-line Application process must be completed (including filling up of Part-I, Part-II and Part-III of the Form) before last date of form submission according to the advertisement, after which the Web. The link will be disabled.