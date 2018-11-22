UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Alert for jobs aspirants – Hurry! Deadline to end soon – Check how to apply at uppsc.up.nic.in

Applicants looking to apply for these posts must have graduation degree from University recognised by the government or Equivalent qualification

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Attention candidates! The last date for Uttar Pradesh University (Centralised) Service Assistant Registrar Exam 2018 will end soon. Those who are still willing to apply may do so on or before November 27. The UPSC had issued notification for the said exam on October 30. Interested applicants may apply through official website of UPSC which is https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Even as the commission has announced a total 21 vacancy posts for the Assistant Registrars, the UPPSC notifications have said that a number of vacant posts may be increased under exceptional circumstances on State Government’s request.

Dates to remember

• First date of Application: October 30

• Last Date for online submission of exam fees in the bank: November 27

• Last Date to file the application: November 27

Vacancy Details

Number of vacant posts: 21

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants looking to apply for these posts must have graduation degree from University recognised by the government or Equivalent qualification by the last date of application form receipt. He must also have a good knowledge of Hindi.

He/she must also have a minimum of 7 years experience in any government office or university office along with the knowledge of Hindi and English drafting and Accounts Rules.

Age Limit

The minimum age of the person must be 30 and maximum 45 as on July 1, 2018.

How to Apply

Candidates may apply through the prescribed format on or before November 27 by visiting the website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/