UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Admit card released for this exam – Check at uppsc.up.nic.in

By: | Updated: November 30, 2018 7:03 PM

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Check details here

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued admit card for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Preliminary Examination 2018. Hall ticket for prelim exams can be downloaded from commission’s official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC has issued admit card for selected candidates after verification process by UPPSC, Prayagraj. The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 16. In order to download their admit cards, candidates will require the help of registration numbers as well as date of birth .

Here is how to download?

1) Candidates can click on UPPSC official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

2) Next, they must click on the link showing admit card

3) Now candidates are required to enter their date of birth, gender, registration number, and Verification code.

4) After clicking on submit button, they may download their admit card and download your admit card.

After downloading their admit cards,, candidates must have a look to see if all details mentioned are correct If the photos not printed on the admit card, applicants are advised to bring two passport size photographs as also a valid id proof along with the admit card to the venue where the exam will be held.

The commission is looking to fill up 610 vacant posts of Civil Judge. Selection procedure for the same will consist of three rounds – preliminary examination, main exam. After this interviews of those candidates will be held who clear the main exam.

