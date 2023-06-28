UPPSC Prelims results announced, 4047 candidates qualify for Mains – Check results at uppsc.up.nic.in

In good news for thousands of candidates across the state and the rest of the country, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the dates for preliminary exams for combined state/upper subordinate services. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website of the commission, which is uppsc.up.nic.in.

Number of students appeared

While a total of 5,65,459 candidates had registered for the exam, of them, 3,45,022 candidates had appeared for the exam. The results suggest that 4,047 candidates have qualified for the next round.

How to check results

1) Candidates who are looking to check their results, may first log on to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

2) Once reaching the homepage of the website, candidates are advised to check the results link.

3) Click on the same.

4) They are now advised to fill in details as asked.

5) The details to be filled in include roll number, and admit card, among others

6) Now, results will appear on the screen.

7) Candidates may now check their results

8) Download their results

9) Keep it with them safely

10) Use it when required

Number of exam centres for prelims

Earlier, the prelim exams were held across Uttar Pradesh in 1,241 centres in 51 districts. While the dates, submission of exam fees, and online exams for Main exams have not yet been announced, the same will be announced soon, the commission has said.

Vacancies

Through this recruitment process, the commission is looking to fill up as many as 254 posts across the state. The prelim exams were earlier held on May 14, 2023.

Qualifying marks

It may be noted that for the general category, the qualifying mark is 126.55. Similarly, for SC, ST and OBC categories, qualifying marks are 113.25, 104.25, and 120.55 respectively.

Other details

The qualifiers of prelims exams will now appear for the Mains exams on dates suggested by the commission. Those who clear the Mains will then be called for the interview after which the final selection will be done.