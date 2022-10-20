UPPSC PCS results declared – How to check at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services examination (PCS) 2021. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Through this recruitment process, the commission is looking to fill up 678 posts across the state. Here’s how they can download their results.

1) Candidates may first visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

2) Once on the homepage, candidates may click on the link related to the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services examination result list

3) Soon, a new PDF file will open

4) Candidates will have to open the PDF files

5) They will be required to check their names on the list

6) After checking their names, candidates may download the PDF file

7) Keep it safely with themselves for future use

The PDF file consists of names, roll numbers and categories of selected candidates. The commission selected a total of 52 candidates for the post of deputy collector, 243 principals, 25 for Deputy Superintendent of Police, 39 for Block Development Officer, 3 for Assistant Regional Transport Officer. 4 for District Panchayat Raj Officer, 9 as Superintendent Jail, 2 for work officers, 2 for District Handicapped empowerment officer, 44 for the post of Excise Inspector, 5 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 54for Nayab Tehsildar post, 3 as District Cane Officer/ Seed Prod. Officer, among others.

Earlier in September, the commission had announced the result of the Assistant Prosecution Officer 2022 preliminary exams. Candidates were asked to check their results on the official website. The UPSC had earlier invited applications for 69 posts. Candidates who cleared the prelim exam will have to appear for the Mains exam.

Those candidates who clear the Mains exam will have to appear for the interview. The final selection of candidates will be done after the interview only. The prelim exam was previously conducted on August 21, 2022. Nearly, 4,100 candidates applied for the exam. Of them, a total of 33,315 candidates appeared.