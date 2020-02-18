UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2019: Prelims exam results announced for these posts; Check details

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2019: The date for the Main exam is yet to be announced.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had announced the results of the PCS prelim exams on Tuesday. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission is looking to fill as many as 353 seats. Applications had been invited for Combined State/Upper subordinate services and Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer.

The prelims exams were held on December 15 last year. Those who clear the prelims exam will be eligible for the Mains exam. The date for the Main exam is yet to be announced. The recruitment process is being held in three phases, which are the prelims, the main and viva-voice (personality test).

Here’s how candidates can check their UPPSC PCS prelims results

1. Candidates may first visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

2. After this, they may click on the link showing results

3. Now, a PDF file with the list of candidates who have cleared prelims will appear.

4. After this, candidates may download the PDF file.

5. They may now take out a printout for future use.

Please note that candidates who are finally selected for the position of range forest officer will be recruited under the pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 as also the grade pay of Rs 4,800. Those who are selected for the post of assistant conservator of the forest will be selected under the pay scale of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, while the grade pay will be Rs 5,400.

The commission had started the registration process last year, which went on till November 13. As per the notification, the minimum required age of candidates was 21, while the maximum must be 40 years of age. The commission also provided age relaxation to reserved category candidates as per norms.

Those candidates who have a graduation degree in any university/institute recognised by the government were eligible to apply.