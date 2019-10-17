UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Application process begins, numerous posts with handsome salary in the offing

A total of 353 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the registration process for the upcoming PSC preliminary examination or Combined State Upper Sub subordinate services. The interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. One can submit the application until November 13, 2019.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date to complete the registration process- November 11, 2019

Last date to submit online applications- November 13, 2019

UPPSC PCS Recruitment: Vacancy details

A total of 353 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Age limit

The minimum age limit of the willing applicants should be 21 years while the upper age limit has been capped at 40 years. However, the candidates belonging to reserved category will get age relaxation as per the norms.

UPPSC PCS Recruitment: Education qualification

The applicants must have a degree of graduation in any stream from a recognised university or institute.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Examination pattern

The exam will be held offline. The candidates will be selected for the second round i.e. Mains exam, only if they clear prelim examination.

Preliminary examination:- A total of 200 marks has been allotted for the prelim exam. The test will be of two hours duration. There will be objective and multiple-choice questions (MCQ). There will be two papers- Paper I and Paper II

Timing of Paper I- 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Timing of Paper-II- 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

The selected candidates in the prelim exam will get a chance to apply for the Mains exam followed by a personal interview.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Fee

The interested applicants need to make an online fee payment of Rs 125. For candidates, belonging to SC/ ST, Rs 65 is needed while for Physically Handicapped, Rs 25 is required. However, according to the official notification, dependents of the freedom fighters, ex-servicemen and women candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Salary

The candidates selected for the post of Range Forest Officer will get a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,800. For post of Assistant Conservator of the forest, a candidate will receive a pay scale of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 and grade pay of Rs 5,400.