UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 exam important alert: Exam schedule changed by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission — check revised datesheet

Candidates who are appearing for the exam can now check the revised UPPSC exam schedule on the official website of UPPSC — uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Mains 2021: The revised exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates who are appearing for the exam can now check the revised UPPSC exam schedule on the official website of UPPSC — uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC examination is scheduled to be held on March 23, 24, 25, and 27. The Uttar Pradesh Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service exam will be held in two shifts — from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam, this year, will be held in three districts of Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad.

UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on January 28 and would have continued till January 31, 2022. The exam was rescheduled due to the increasing cases of covid-19 in the country around that time. The exams were postponed until further notice. Now, with the cases declining in the state, the revised schedule has been released for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021 by the UPPSC officials.

The revised schedule states that shift 1 will be for Hindi exam and shift 2 for essay, followed by General Studies I and General Studies II for shift 1 and 2 respectively on March 24, 2022. General Studies III and General Studies IV will be held for shift 1 and 2 respectively on March 25. Elective Subject Paper I and Elective Subject Paper II for the two shifts will be held on March 27.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency authorised examination which conducts the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Group A and Group B Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh.