UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 results out! Here is how you can check your results online

March 21, 2021 2:42 PM

These results are out for combined state and upper subordinate services examination mains that were held for 2020.

UPPSC ExamSelected candidates will have to prepare for the UPPSC PCS interview that is scheduled for April 1, 2021.

UPPSC 2020 results: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has taken out results for UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 on its official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. These results are out for combined state and upper subordinate services examination mains that were held for 2020. It is to note that the exam was conducted earlier this year in January and more than 4000 students from Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad itself had appeared for the PCS Mains 2020 exam. Out of these, as many as 845 candidates have passed the exam and will be appearing for the interview round. The commission is taking up candidates for 487 available positions.

Here is how you can check your result

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • There a link will appear stating ‘List of candidates qualified for interview in combined state/upper subordinate service exam – 2020,’ users will have to click on this link
  • A pdf having a list of candidates who cleared the exam will appear on the screen
  • Look for you name and roll number
  • Then the sheet can be downloaded and printed for future reference

Selected candidates will have to prepare for the UPPSC PCS interview that is scheduled for April 1, 2021. It is to be noted that the final details of obtained marks along with the category-wise cut-offs are expected to be released by the commission on its official website and after the final result is declared, it will also be published in newspapers, said some media reports.

The posts for PCS-2020 includes deputy superintendent of police, deputy collector, assistant regional transport officer, block development officer, district commandant home guards, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), superintendent jail, cane inspector and assistant sugar commissioner, treasury officer/accounts officer (treasury),manager marketing and economic survey (small industries), manager credit (small industries), district basic education officer/associate DIOS, executive officer grade-I/assistant nagar ayukta among other.

