UPPSC LT grade admit card 2018 released; visit uppsc.up.nic.in to download now

UPPSC LT grade admit card 2018: The exam is scheduled to take place on July 29.

UPPSC LT grade admit card 2018: The LT Grade Assistant Teacher exam 2018 admit cards have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website now and download the same. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 29. It is important for the candidates to note that they will not, under any circumstances will be allowed to enter the examination centre without their admit cards.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission LT Grade exam is being conducted for the recruitment of aspring teachers. Candidates need to remember that they need to keep their registration number and date of birth handy while downloading their admit card. The exam is being conducted to fill a total of 10,768 vacancies for LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher.

UPPSC LT grade admit card 2018: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage click on the link that says ‘UPPSC LT admit card’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Click on proceed

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your details and download the same for future

Established in April 1937, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is authorised to conduct all civil service examinations in the state of Uttar Pradesh for entry-level appointments.