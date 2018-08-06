UPPSC exam date 2018: PCS prelims postponed to October 2018, check details at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC exam date 2018 for PCS examination postponed!

UPPSC exam date 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the examination dates of Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), the state civil service body announced at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who are to appear for the examination should note that the examination will be conducted in the month of October later this year. According to a notification released by the Commission on the official website, the PSC 2018 examination that was to take place on August 19, has now been postponed and will now take place on October 28, 2018. However, the report does not state the reason due to which the exam date has been postponed. The exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest/ Range Forest Officer Services will take place on the same date.

UPPSC exam date 2018: Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know-

No of Vacancies-

Presently, the number of vacancies for the Combined State /Upper Subordinate Services Examination under General Recruitment are about 831 and for physically handicapped Backlog / Special Recruitment number of vacancy is 01 and for the Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services Examination the number of vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest is 16 and for the post of Range Forest Officer the number of vacancies is 76.

Salary-

For Assistant conservator of Forest: Rs. 15600/- to Rs. 39100/-, Grade Pay- Rs. 5400/-, Group “B”, Gazetted.

Range Forest Officer: Rs. 9300/- to Rs. 34800/-, Grade Pay – Rs. 4800/-, Group “B”, Gazetted.

Important instruction for candidates-

1. As per decision of the UPPSC, a candidate will be liable to be debarred from this examination and all other future examinations and selections upto a maximum period of five years for furnishing any wrong information in his/her application form which cannot be substantiated by relevant documents or for any other malpractice.

2. The benefit of reservation to the categories of Handicapped persons of society shall be given only on the posts which are identified by the Government for their Sub category. Handicapped persons must produce a certificate of being handicapped in that Sub category on the prescribed proforma issued by prescribed Medical Officer/Specialist and counter signed by the Chief Medical Officer according to Rule 2 of U.P. Public.Service (Reservation for physically Handicapped, Dependent of Freedom Fighters and Ex-Servicemen (Amendment) Act. 1997 read with G.O. dated. 03 Feb., 2008) to avail this benefit.

3. On the basis of Result of Preliminary Examination, approximately eighteen times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be declared qualified for the main examination and approximately three times candidates on the basis of the result of the Main (Written) Examination shall be called for the interview.

Exam Pattern-

In the Preliminary Examination for the objective type Question papers, penalty (Negative Marking) shall be imposed for wrong answers given by the candidates which is as below:-

(i) There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

(ii) If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answer happens to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for that question.

(iii) If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question