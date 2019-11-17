UPPSC Computer Assistant recruitment 2019: Fresh government jobs for 12th pass candidates at uppsc.up.nic.in; Check details

A total of 14 vacancies have been notified by the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in

Government Job alert! The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Computer Assistant at the Commission’s official website — uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have passed the Intermediate examination with Diploma in Computer Science from a recognized Institute/ University or Intermediate with the “O” level diploma from DOEACC or NIELIT Society are eligible to apply for the recruitment process. A total of 14 vacancies have been notified by the Commission.

UPPSC computer assistant 2019: Important dates

The last date of online applications is December 16, while the fee submission window will be closed by December 11. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 125, for SC/ST and ex-serviceman category the fee is Rs 65 and for handicapped category candidates, the exam fee is Rs 25.

UPPSC computer assistant 2019: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should have attained at least 18 years of age in order to be eligible to apply for the post. The upper age limit is 40 years. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

UPPSC computer assistant 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here to apply online’ next to ‘Computer Assistant examination – 2019′ link

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’, and in the window below, click on ‘registration’

Step 4: In the new window, select ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in the drop-down menu

Step 5: Enter the required details and click on proceed

Step 6: Make payment and submit online application

After filling the online application form, candidates need to send a hard copy of their online application form along with self-attested copies of all certificates. The UPPSC will issue a notification for further details in this regard soon.

UPPSC computer assistant 2019: Exam Pattern and Selection Process

The examination will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will comprise of objective type multiple choice questions based examination. A total of 100 questions will be asked from different subjects: General Hindi, General Mental ability, General Knowledge and Computer Knowledge. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed syllabus.

Candidates passing the first phase will be eligible to appear for the second phase, which will be Hindi typing test on computer. The minimum essential required speed of Hindi typing test is 25 words per minute. This phase will be qualifying in nature and the final merit will be prepared based on marks obtained in the written examination.

UPPSC computer assistant 2019: Salary

The selected candidates will get the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 2,400.