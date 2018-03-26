​​ ​
  3. UPPSC aspirants take note: Male candidates with ‘more than one wife’ need Governor’s nod to apply!

In Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, government job aspirants have been greeted with a rather bizarre condition.

It may not apply to many but the eligibility criteria listed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in its notification for the post of Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade Men / Women Branch) Examination dated March 15 may have something alarming for married men and women, provided they do not fall under a certain criteria.

Point number 10 under the “Necessary Information to Applicants Filling their Applications through Online” states: “MARITAL STATUS: Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon’ble. Governor has granted an exemption from this condition.” The notification was released by the Commission for recruitment to the post of LT Grade Teacher.

When asked about the eligibility criteria, a UPPSC official told Financialexpress.com, “This is not the first time that this criteria has been added. It has been there forever.” When quizzed whether this criterion was kept keeping candidates of a certain section in mind, the official, “There has been no change in the criteria. We have not added anything new. You are free to decipher what the line wants to convey.”

A perusal of UPPSC notifications of previous years also throws up similar shockers. The Commission’s notification for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2017 under its ‘Necessary Information to Applicants Filling their Applications’ states “MARITAL STATUS: Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon’ble. Governor has granted an exemption from this condition.”

  1. Durja Shanker
    Mar 27, 2018 at 9:24 am
    Apply this rule for every government . Nation will grow, unemployment problems will be minimal, population explosion can be controlled, there will be a balance in diffe communities, crime for money will comedown, so on...... Many benifits to citizens and nation too.
    Reply
    1. Durja Shanker
      Mar 27, 2018 at 9:05 am
      It is not bizzare. It must be made applicable for all govt. s. There is a population explosion. Especially of a particular community which is a major concern as they cannot afford to give basic education to their children and become the reason for unemployed youth in very big numbers. Aslo there is a imbalance of communities and leading to dominance of a particular community which is having toomany uneducated / unemployed youth who are brainwashed by enemy countries and lured with money to terrorise other communities. Govt must have a strategy to stop this mass production of children. It only causes concern for percapita income, take this nation backward by few centuries, increase crime for money and so on......
      Reply
      1. Taher Sayed
        Mar 27, 2018 at 8:56 am
        In fact at present situation in India, as Chankya said " a ruler should be a married family person who has presently wife and children, so that he can understand happiness of children n wife.he will the feel the grief on loss of children and wife.thisbwill lead to understand the feelings of people. One who can lead happy family, can lead nation happily. Otherwise a unmarried individual cannot understand the grief, pain and happiness of the people." This scenerio is perfectly apply today in India.
        Reply
        1. Ravi Bopparaju
          Mar 27, 2018 at 6:14 am
          Very very apt. Now Yogi ji should somehow take this rule to the ruling class. Laloo has a dozen 400 concubines M u layam has equal. To top it all and another from South has 3 Wives, unlimited concubines in Every Town of Tamil Nadu. Who is this ?🤡
          Reply
          1. arun visvanathan
            Mar 27, 2018 at 5:25 am
            What's so great. The Indian Navy has had a rule for at least the last fifty years that any sailor found to have plural marriages should be discharged SNLR (Services No Longer Re required) a form of administrative dismissal since such plural marriages are contrary to Public Policy.
            Reply
            1. Indrani Chakravarti
              Mar 27, 2018 at 1:19 am
              Good decision. Teachers must be Role models
              Reply
              1. Dhananjay singh
                Mar 27, 2018 at 12:03 am
                Financial Times seems to be supporting Polygamy now.These conditions should be mandatory for all exams.Government should take every steps possible to discourage polygamy
                Reply
                1. Load More Comments

