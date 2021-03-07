UPPSC ARO, RO recruitment 2021: 337 positions vacant, check eligibility, requirements

For each post, the educational qualifications differ.

UPPSC recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has now open positions and is inviting applications from eligible candidates. The positions are available for review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) posts. According to the UPPSC notification, 337 positions are vacant in total on offer and among this, 228 positions are for general recruitment whereas 109 positions are for special recruitment.

UPPSC aspirants who are interested in these positions can apply via the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. It is to note that the application window will be opened till April 5. The commission has said that in order for candidates to apply, they must fit the age criteria which is that the applicant must be at least 21 years old and not be more than 40 years of age as on June 1, 2021. The age relaxation rules will be applicable depending on the UPPSC rules that have been stated in the advertisement on the official website for the vacant posts.

Before applying, the candidates have also been advised to check the educational qualification needed for the posts that have been mentioned on the detailed advertisement on the official website. For each post, the educational qualifications differ. Many posts require a bachelor’s degree in commerce with accountancy, proficiency in Hindi language or a degree in computer applications.

For people belonging to the general category and OBC category, the application fee is Rs 125. Candidates from SC and ST categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 65. Those in handicapped category, the fee is capped at Rs 25 which is only processing fee. According to the notification, the fee payment can be made via credit card or debit card, internet banking or through State Bank of India (SBI) e-challan process. The process along with instructions has been highlighted on the website itself. After the fee has been deposited, applicants will receive a Transaction ID that is required to be filled at the third part of the application form.