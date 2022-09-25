UPPSC APO Prelims results 2022 announced – How to check at uppsc.up.nic.in

In great relief for a large number of candidates, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of preliminary exams for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer 2022. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Applications have been invited for 69 posts. It is important to note that those candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now be able to appear for the Mains examination, the date for which will be announced soon.

Here’s how candidates may check their results:

1) Click on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

2) Once on the home page, candidates may click on the link ‘list of candidates qualified for Assistant Prosecution Officer (Mains) exam 2022’. After this, a new window will open

3) Now candidates will be required to submit their roll numbers

4) Candidates may now check their results

5) Download the result. Keep the result safely for future use

Those candidates who further clear the Mains examination will be required to appear for an interview. Only those candidates who clear the interview will be selected for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer.

Earlier, the preliminary examination was conducted on August 21, 2022. Close to 64,100 candidates had applied for the exam, of whom 33,315 candidates appeared. A total of 1,079 candidates have qualified for the Mains examination. Candidates will further be informed on fees to be submitted for the Mains examination on the above-mentioned official website. Candidates may also log on to the same website for more information.

Last month, the commission released the schedule for the PCS Mains exam for 2022. Those who previously qualified for the prelim examination will now be able to appear for the Mains exam. Candidates have also been asked to check the results on the official website uppsc.up.gov.in. A total of 5,922 candidates had cleared the prelims examination, the results of which were declared on July 27, 2022. The Mains examination will begin on September 27, 2022, and will go on till October 1, 2022, in two shifts.