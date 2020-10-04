UPPSC admit card 2020 released! Here is how to download it

All candidates are required to carry their admit card as well as one valid photo ID proof during the examination day to the centre.

UPPSC 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for PCS Prelims to be held on October 11. All the candidates who have applied for the preliminary examination can download the admit card via the official site of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in. The state will be conducting the preliminary examination on October 11, 2020. Notably, the exam will be held in an offline mode and will have two shifts. In the first shift, the exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift, on the other hand, will begin at 2:30 pm and will end at 4:30 pm.

The state has allocated the examination centres in several districts across the state. UP PCS Prelims exam centers will be located in 19 places that are- Agra, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Jaunpur, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Barabanki, Moradabad, Meerut, Mirzapur, Sitapur, Raebareli, Varanasi, and Mathura.

The examination, which was earlier postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak, will be held next week and the candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

UPPSC admit card 2020: How to download

Candidates will have to visit the official site of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the website, applicants will have to click on the UP PCS Prelims Admit Card 2020 link that is available on the homepage.

Then candidates will be directed to a new page.

On the new page, candidates will have to fill in their login credentials.

After logging in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen from where it can be downloaded.

Download and print the copy of the UPPSC 2020 admit card.

All candidates are required to carry their admit card as well as one valid photo ID proof during the examination day to the centre. The examination would be conducted keeping in mind all safety and COVID-19 preventive measures. It is mandatory for all those appearing for the exam to wear a facemask. Candidates will also have to take their own hand sanitizers and reach the exam center at least an hour before the exam commences.