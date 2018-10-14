UPPSC 2018 admit card: Hall tickets released at uppsc.up.nic.in for October 28 exam – How to download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Allahabad has released the admit cards for the PCS 2018 prelims examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Allahabad has released the admit cards for the PCS 2018 prelims examination. The registration for the examination was opened in July and the number of vacancies for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination under General Recruitment is 831.

The PCS exam 2018 will be held in three phases; prelims, mains and personality test. The preliminary exam is scheduled to held on October 28, 2018.

UPPSC PCS 2018: How to download admit card

1. Log on to the official website of UPPSC at www.https://uppsc.up.nic.in

2. In the new window click on ‘Click here to download Admit Card for P.C.S.(Gen./Spl.) /A.C.F./R.F.O. (PRE.) EXAMINATION – 2018 under Advt. No. A-2/E-1/2018, to be held on 28/10/2018’.

3. You will be directed to a new page, where you will require to fill your registration number, date of birth and gender. These details should be exactly same as entered in UPPSC Application form filled during the registration process.

4. After filling the details click on the ‘Download Admit Card‘ option

5. Save and take print out of the admit card

Candidates are advised to read carefully the instructions printed on the admit card and they must carry a photograph along with the admit card on the day of the exam. Candidates are required to carry an original identity proof on the day of the examination.

In July, UPPSC announced the recruitment for the posts of Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services, for which candidate needs to possess Bachelor degree in any subjects from any UGC recognised university or must have an equivalent qualification.

The UPPSC is the state agency of Uttar Pradesh to conduct the state public services examination for entry-level appointments to the various civil services of the state.