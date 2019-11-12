UPPRPB recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Police declares list of 3295 selected candidates, after 6 years

UPPRPB 2013: Candidates should visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB 2013 result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has finally announced the cut-off for a constable recruitment exam held in 2013. The list of 3,295 selected candidates has finally been published by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board at their official website — uppbpb.gov.in, after a Supreme Court verdict.

Name of 2,680 selected candidates has been brought out in four lists of male and female constables and fireman posts, in a notification reading “3295 vacant posts under direct recruitment -2013 in compliance with order 24.07.2019 passed by Hon’ble Supreme Court in Uttar Pradesh State and others in Special Leave Petition No. 20015/2018 Ashish Kumar Yadav Vs. Select result”.

UPPRPB Total vacancy:

Total vacancy is 1,895, among which 615 vacancies are for constable in PAC and the rest 785 vacancies are in the fire department, in posts of fireman.

UPPRPB 2013 result: How to check the result:

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Lists of the candidates have been published on the website.

Step 3: Click on the relevant list.

Step 4: Check your name on it.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the list for future reference.

The cut off released by the board is based on the categories of the candidates. For unreserved candidates, the cut off stands at 313.616, for OBC it is 307.233, SC 283.4033 and for ST candidates it is 247.2333.

The interested candidates can check their result at the official website and selected ones will have to appear for a document verification process and medical tests.