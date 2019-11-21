UPPRPB Recruitment 2019: Results declared for 49,568 vacancies; how to check

Along with names of candidates, the board has also released their cut-off marks.

The wait is over for thousands of candidates as the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) announced UP Police Constable result 2019 on Thursday. Candidates may check their results at official website-uppbpb.gov.in. Close to 1.23 lakh candidates passed the written examination, which was conducted in November 2018.

Along with names of candidates, the board has also released their cut-off marks on the official website.

UPPRPB UP Police Constable Result 2019: Cut off marks

-SC candidates: 145.3909

-ST candidates: 114.1932

-OBC category candidates: 172.3272

-General category candidates: 185.3465

UPPRPB UP Police Constable Result 2019: Here’s how candidates can check their results

Step 1: Candidates may first visit official website-uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: After reaching the homepage they may click on the link ‘List of candidates called for scrutiny of records and conducting physical standard test’.

Step 3: Now, a PDF with list of candidates who are selected, will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates may now check their names.

Step 5. They may now download PDF filer for future use.

PDFs will have candidates name, registration number, roll number, DV location and DV centre. They must go through PDF file carefully for necessary information.

Candidates who earned the qualifying marks in the written examination can download the admit cards for the Document Verification procedure as well as Physical Standard Test soon after they are uploaded on the official website.

Earlier this month, the board came out with the cut-off for constable recruitment exam which was held in 2013. The list that was published had names of 3,295 selected candidates, on the official website .

Names of as many as 2,680 selected candidates was brought out in four lists for the post of constable and fireman.