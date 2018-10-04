UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: UP Police invites application for 5,419 posts at uppbpb.gov.in

Candidates can check the details at official website.

UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued notification for 5,419 posts. Vacancies have been announced for positions of Fireman Constables and Jail Warder. The online application for said recruitment is yet to begin. Candidates willing to apply for these posts must have passed at least till class 12 and must have the willingness to join UP Police. Candidates can check the details at https://uppbpb.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

Total No. of positions: 5,419

Male Jail Warder: 3,012 posts

Female Jail Warder: 626 posts

Fireman: 1,679 post

Reserve Cavalry Force: 102 Posts

Age limit

The minimum required to apply for these posts is 18, while the maximum age needed in 22.

Eligibility Criteria:

Jail Warders: Candidates looking to apply for this post must at least be a class 12 pass or equivalent qualification from any recognised board or institute.

Fireman: Applicants must be class 12 pass or equivalent qualification from any board/institution recognised by the government.

Reserve Cavalry Force: He/she must be class 12 or equivalent qualification from any recognised board or institution.

Physical Standards:

Male (Chest) – 79 cm (without expanding) and 84 (with expanding) [77 cm (without expanding) and 82 with expanding]

Male (Height) – 168 cm (160 cm for SC/ST)

Female (Height) – 152 cm(147 cm for SC/ST)

Female (Weight) – 40 Kg

How to apply

Candidate can apply online through official website https://uppbpb.gov.in.