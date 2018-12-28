UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: Admit card for constable physical test released

By: | Updated: December 28, 2018 10:20 PM

To clear the physical test, all the male candidates will need to complete 4.8 km running in 25 minutes. Female candidates will have 14 minutes to complete 2.4 km.

UPPRPB Recruitment 2018, UPPRPB Recruitment, UPPRPB jobs, UPPRPB details, UPPRPB job details, UPPRPB test date, constable datePhysical Efficiency Test will be held at various centres located in 11 different districts.

UPPRPB Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test for Police Constable Recruitment. The applicants can download admit cards by visiting the official website: uppbpb.gov.in. Physical Efficiency Test will be held at various centres located in 11 different districts.

The board had released the exam result earlier this month on December 5. After releasing the results, the Board completed the process for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test. It conducted document verification at centres in 18 different districts.

Here’s a four-step guide to download admit card:-

-Visit the official website of the board: www.uppbpb.gov.in
-Click on the admit card download link
-Enter application number
-Submit and download your card

To clear the physical test, all the male candidates will need to complete 4.8 km running in 25 minutes. Female candidates will have 14 minutes to complete 2.4 km. If the candidates fail to appear for the test on the fixed date, then they can apply for another chance detailing the reasons for not attending the test. The candidates can submit their applications before the selection committee of their respective district.

The board is in the process of filling 41,520 Reserve Civil Police and Reserve PAC posts.

