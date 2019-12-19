UPPRPB Police constable result 2019: DV, PST schedule released | Check now at uppbpb.gov.in

In October 2018, UP Police advertised for nearly 31,360 vacancies in posts of Civil Constables and 18,208 in that of Reserve PAC (Male).

UPPRPB Police constable result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card or document verification (DV) and physical standard test (PST) schedule for constable recruitment examination at the official website — uppbpb.gov.in.

The written exam for UPPRPB constable recruitment examination was held earlier this year on January 27 and 28, 2019. The result of the written exam was declared on November 20, 2019.

In October 2018, UP Police advertised for nearly 31,360 vacancies in posts of Civil Constables and 18,208 in that of Reserve PAC (Male).

The admit cards for the fourth level of DV/PST will be conducted for the candidates in D 22 through D 26. For D22, D23, D24, D25, D26 the DV/PST will be conducted on December 21, 22, 26, 27, and 28 respectively.

UP Police constable DV/PST admit card 2019: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board — uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page go to the link reading ‘UP Police admit card download’

Step 4: Log-in using application number, and password

Step 5: Download and take a print out for the DV/PST admit card

The link of the admit card download is active from December 18, 2019, however since the website is running slow, several candidates are not being able to download the admit cards.

Candidates who will be shortlisted after the DV/PST will be appointed as Uttar Pradesh Police Constable will draw salary with pay scale of Rs 5,200 to 20,200 per month with and additional grade pay amounting to Rs 2,000.