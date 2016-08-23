​​ ​
  3. Upper age limit for Civil Services Exam to be axed soon: Sources

The Civil Services examination held by UPSC every year is one of the most sought after exam. Every year UPSC recieves about 11,00,000 applications but the success ratio is as low as 0.1-0.3%. While the exam requires rigorous practice and stratergy, the only good part is the relaxed age limit.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2016 5:53 PM
The Civil Services examination held by UPSC every year is one of the most sought after exam. Every year UPSC recieves about 11,00,000 applications but the success ratio is as low as 0.1-0.3%. While the exam requires rigorous practice and stratergy, the only good part is the relaxed age limit. At present, anybody over 21 and below 32 years of age can sit for the exam but looks like the age criteria is going to be axed soon.

ET Now quotes Sources stating that the upper age limit might be cut down soon. While it’s 32 years now, it may get down to 26. The Board might be phasing out the age limit by 6 yrs over the next 5-7 years to insulate the aspirants who are already preparing for the exam. However, for SC/ST, there would be no reduction in the upper age limit and will remain unadhered.

ET Now Sources said that 32 yr age limit is too high to be recruited in IAS, IFS, IPS. Further adding that 32 yrs is too old to adopt and internalise the core values of a civil servant. This is probably why, this ammendment is being considered. However, the final call on this will be taken by Central Government.

The news might come out a major shocker to the lakhs of aspirants however an official statement is yet to come.

  1. P
    Pragmatist
    Aug 25, 2016 at 8:25 pm
    A 26 year old farmer's son who does not enjoy reservation benefits is too old for the job. But a 37 year old child of top bureaucrat who himself is a beneficiary of reservations is just fine! Great ideology! Hail our political masters!
    Reply
    1. D
      d
      Aug 24, 2016 at 5:13 am
      I will be committing suicide within this week beacause I am 26 years now and as per Government I should be brain dead.Sabhi ke ache din aa e but mere nahi aaye. Kisi se koi gila shikwa nahi hai dosto. Goodbye world! It has been a nice 26 years of journey.
      Reply
      1. J
        Jaideep Tanwar
        Aug 24, 2016 at 5:08 am
        I am a general category person urge my fellow general category friends to please work hard and settle abroad this country is no more yours and there's nothing here but discrimination by every ruler of every state in every exam and promotion. Please, start thinking about yourselves from now and don't just follow your blind patriotism because the place that discriminates against you doesn't deserve your talent and it'll itself learn it's lesson when it's growth will get stunted due to lack of talent and merit.Also, my fellow general category friends, since the final decision is NDA government's to make, if they indeed do it, please don't vote for them anymore.I have only said my mind, the rest is your choice. Thank you.
        Reply
        1. C
          Copied Comment
          Sep 6, 2016 at 6:28 pm
          Committee have put the credibility of an IAS officer in jeopardy.They had to choose between a candidate, who has experience and higher studies which would have cost him at least 6 years after his graduation and the candidate who prepare for the exam from his early academic days.well the PION value for both of the candidates for IAS job cannot be judged on the basis of their age.However, the committee with its recommendation is trying to seize the right of a student who want to get the HIGHER EDUCATION that could be a PHD or MBA from USA or UK or even from India and then join IAS.The rightful question is Does India want an Officer who has cleared an exam or an Officer who has proved his mettle?.Its a serious problem .....
          Reply
          1. M
            Manas
            Aug 24, 2016 at 4:52 pm
            9884098840. That's Modi's phone number, give it a shot ;)
            Reply
            1. M
              Manas
              Aug 24, 2016 at 4:18 pm
              Oh man, please don't leave us. Without you, there is no India.Also, do get good coaching in written English. You will not clear CSAT otherwise!
              Reply
              1. M
                Mafatlal
                Aug 24, 2016 at 5:13 am
                It is the general category students who account for less than 15% of India 's potion but corner 50.50% seats with great injustice to rest of India's less previliged potion.
                Reply
                1. R
                  Ravi
                  Sep 1, 2016 at 7:29 am
                  India is a ing bugger's country and will never get any better
                  Reply
