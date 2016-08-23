Upper age limit for Civil Services Exam to be axed soon: Sources

The Board might be phasing out the age limit by 6 yrs over the next 5-7 years to insulate the aspirants who are already preparing for the exam. (PTI)

The Civil Services examination held by UPSC every year is one of the most sought after exam. Every year UPSC recieves about 11,00,000 applications but the success ratio is as low as 0.1-0.3%. While the exam requires rigorous practice and stratergy, the only good part is the relaxed age limit. At present, anybody over 21 and below 32 years of age can sit for the exam but looks like the age criteria is going to be axed soon.

ET Now quotes Sources stating that the upper age limit might be cut down soon. While it’s 32 years now, it may get down to 26. The Board might be phasing out the age limit by 6 yrs over the next 5-7 years to insulate the aspirants who are already preparing for the exam. However, for SC/ST, there would be no reduction in the upper age limit and will remain unadhered.

ET Now Sources said that 32 yr age limit is too high to be recruited in IAS, IFS, IPS. Further adding that 32 yrs is too old to adopt and internalise the core values of a civil servant. This is probably why, this ammendment is being considered. However, the final call on this will be taken by Central Government.

The news might come out a major shocker to the lakhs of aspirants however an official statement is yet to come.