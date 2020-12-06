UPPCL trainee JE recruitment: 7th Pay Commission salary, exam date, eligibility, fee – all you need to know

Interested candidates can visit the company website at upenergy.in to begin the process.

UPPCL recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is inviting applications for the trainee junior engineer (JE) posts within the organisation. The company is set to recruit for 212 available posts via these exams. UPPCL has already begun the application process and the last date for applicants to apply is December 28 whereas examination fee is expected to be paid by December 30. Interested candidates can visit the company website at upenergy.in to begin the process. It is to note that the recruitment exams will be held in February 2021 and for the selection process, applicants will have to clear the computer-based test.

Who can apply?

The company has stated that an applicant has to be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. Further, for age, the company has capped the upper limit at 40 years and the applicant’s age will be calculated as on January 1, next year. Apart from this, candidates should have a three-year diploma course or a relevant certification or degree to apply for these posts.

Application Fee

While applying for the posts, interested candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1000. The amount for the SC, ST candidates (who are also residents of UP), the fee is capped at Rs 700. The application fee is kept at Rs 10 for the candidates who are physically handicapped.

Exam Pattern

Those applying for 212 posts for trainee JE will have to take a test of three hours. This test will consist of 150 questions that account for 200 marks. There will be negative marking, meaning for every correct answer, the candidate will get one mark but for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. In order to be shortlisted for next round, applicants must get a minimum of 30 per cent marks. After this, UPPCL will release a category-wise merit list based and candidates will be selected on the basis of the list. Further, the selected candidates will go under training programmes.

Salary

For the selected candidates, the company will provide the pay scale of 7th pay commission and will pay a minimum of Rs 44,900 along with DA and other allowances depending on the rules.