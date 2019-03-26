UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for 4,102 posts, check details

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 12:10 AM

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Those applying for these posts must have passed Class 10 with science and Mathematics or Equivalent with NCVT/ SCVT certificate in the relevant field.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued notification for a number of jobs for group C. It has invited applications for as many as 4,102 Group C posts of Technician (Line). The online application process will begin on April 1. The last date to apply is April 30.

Dates to remember

First date for submission of online application: April 1

The final date for submission of online application: April 30

Date for submitting Online Exam Fee: April 2- May 1

Tentative date of exam: May second week

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for these posts must have passed class X with Mathematics and Science or Equivalent.

They must have a certificate of NCVT/ SCVT certificate in any one of the fields below:-

i. Electrician

ii. Wireman;

iii. Lineman;

Age Limit

Those applying for the above post must be between 18 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2019

Pay Scale

selected candidates will get Rs 27,200-Rs 86100 of Matrix Level 4 also other allowances

Selection procedure

The selection of candidates will be done through Computer Based Test (CBT) written test.

How to Apply

Applicants may apply online through the official website www.uppcl.org by on or before April 30.

