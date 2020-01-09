UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Admit card released for assistant engineer job exam – how to download

Candidates may check details related to venue, date and time in their admit cards.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: The wait is over for a large number of candidates as the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is all set to issue admit card or hall ticket for the exam to recruit assistant engineers. It is looking to fill up as many as 300 posts. Those looking to apply may do so at the official website upenergy.in .

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards

1. Candidates may first visit the official website upenergy.in

2. Now, they may click on the link ‘vacancy/result’.

3. After this candidates may click on the download button, next to the link ‘assistant engineer (trainee)

4. Candidates will now be redirected to a new page

5. They may now log in with the help of credentials.

6. Candidates may now fill in their details

7. After all formalities are done, admit card will appear at the dashboard.

8. They may now download it and use it for future purpose.

Exam pattern

The written exam will consist of 75 per cent questions related to engineering. It will also have 10 per cent questions from general knowledge or awareness, 10 per cent from aptitude or reasoning and also 5 per cent from general Hindi. For every wrong answer, negative marking of 25 per cent will be done.

In September last year, the UPPCL had invited applications for ther post of junior engineer (trainee). While the application process, to fill up 296 posts, began on September 23, it ended on October 16.