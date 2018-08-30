UPPCL Recruitment 2018: Vacancy alert for Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited jobs aspirants

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the dates of exams and details of the exams that will be conducted for the vacancies of Assistant Review Officer. The exams will be conducted on 13 and 15 September 2018, and admit cards will be made available online on 1 September 2018 after 12 noon onwards.

The registered candidates can download their admit cards from 1 September on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited uppcl.org.

How to download the Admit Card

1.To download the admit card candidates need to visit the official website uppcl.org

2. Enter their login ID and date of birth and click on login

3. Download and take a print out of the admit cards

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited will not be sending out admit cards by posts this year. Every candidate will have to download it online from the website. The notification for the exams to fill the vacancies of Assistant Review Officer, was released on 2017.

The admit cards for the exams for the posts of Junior Engineer, Office Assistant and Stenographer were released by UPPCL on August 12. A special online mock test of the exam was also arranged a few days later. The exams were conducted on 27 and 28 August, 2018. Centres were also opened by UPPCL to provide the candidates with convenience.

UPPCL had also released a notification in February 2018 for recruitment to 2842 vacant posts of Accounts Officer, Assistant Account and Technician.