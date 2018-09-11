UP to hire retired professors to meet shortage of teachers in medical colleges: Official

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Tuesday decided to utilise the services of retired professors of medical colleges, institutes and universities on a contractual basis to meet the shortage of senior teachers in newly set up colleges.

The state Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, decided to take the services of retired professors of various government medical colleges in the country on a contract basis as professor consultants at a monthly remuneration of Rs 2,20,000, an official spokesman said.

There are 13 medical colleges in the state, including seven new ones, where there is a shortage of staff, he said.

The Cabinet also decided to implement recommendations of the seventh pay commission for employees of industrial development authorities, the spokesman said adding this will come into effect from January 1, 2016.

The respective authorities will bear the additional burden incurred because of the implementation of the new pay commission recommendations and the government will not extend any assistance in this regard, he said.

The Cabinet also approved the financial assistance scheme for the ambitious “one district-one product” scheme of the state government, a government spokesman added.