UP TGT, PGT recruitment: Deadline to apply for TGT, PGT posts extended; Check new date here

UP TGT, PGT applications: The deadline for applying for UP Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board or the UPSESSB has been extended. Earlier the last date for applying had been Sunday, April 11, but the interested eligible candidates would now be able to apply for these posts till April 21. For applying, the users would have to go to the official website of the UPSESSB. While the applications would need to be submitted by April 21, the candidates would have till April 25 for submitting the application fees.

In order to be eligible for these posts, a candidate must have a graduation degree in the relevant subjects. While a BEd degree is required for the post of TGT, applicants would be required to have a postgraduate degree with BEd to be able to apply for PGT. The board is hoping to fill a total of 15,198 posts with the help of the examination. Of these posts, 2,595 vacancies are for the post of UP PGT, while 12,603 are for the TGT post.

There is no information regarding the dates of the examination, yet, but the board is expected to come out with the announcement soon.

The examination for UP TGT would be held at all divisional headquarters of the state. The candidates who are shortlisted would have to appear for a written test, which would be marked out of 500, but would have no negative marking. The questions are expected to be of the objective type, ie, MCQ questions.