UP Teachers Recruitment 2018: Whopping 69,000 jobs up for grabs – Check teaching vacancies details by UPSESSB

UP Teachers Recruitment 2018

UP Teachers Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the UP 69000 teacher vacancy 2018 official notification for the recruitment of 69,000 Assistant Teacher in primary section. The online link to apply for the vacancies has also become activated. The UPSESSB had decided to conduct the recruit on Assistant Teacher posts in two phases. In the first phase, as many as 68,500 vacancies for the position of Assistant Teacher were notified and in the second phase, 69000 Assistant Teacher posts will be filled. The board will conduct the examination on 6 January 2019 and the timing for the examination will be from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Interested candidates can apply for the posts till December 20 through online portal: https://atrexam.upsdc.gov.in/ or https://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/.

Online application for UP 69000 Assistant Teacher recruitment 2018 began on 6 December 2018 and will continue till 20 December 2018. The board will announce the results 16 days after conducting the examination on 6 January 2019 i.e. on 22 January 2019.

Read | BHEL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! 142 apprentice posts up for grabs; apply online at official website www.careers.bhel.in

The basic education council has brought about certain changes to the recruitment process. This year, the examination will consist of objective type MCQs. This marks a departure from the last time when the examination was conducted through written test.

Candidates with B.Ed. degree are eligible to apply for the posts but only Primary TET (1st to 5th) qualified candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination.

Important dates:

Examination Date – 6 January 2019

Result Date – 22 January 2019

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2018 post through the online mode on or before 20 December 2018. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the online application for future reference.

Application Process:

General/OBC- Rs. 600/-

SC/ST – Rs. 400/-