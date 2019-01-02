UP Police Recruitment 2019: Exam dates announced for over 49,000 posts at uppbpb.gov.in, check details

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 3:50 PM

The UP Police exam dates have been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for the selection of Constables at uppbpb.gov.in. Check details.

up police exam date 2019, uppbpb.gov.in, UP Police Recruitment 2019, UP Police, UP police jobs, UPPRPB, UPPRPB jobs, recruitment exam date, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2019, police jobs, jobs newsUP Police exam date 2019!

UP Police Recruitment 2019: The exam dates for the hiring of 49,568 constables have been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website now and check the required details. The UPPRPB is conducting the exam as a part of the UP Police Constable recruitment process. The exam dates along with other important details have been mentioned below. Take note and start your preparations accordingly.

UP Police Recruitment 2019: Exam dates-

January 27 and 28, 2019

The official notification for the exam was released by the recruitment board on November 16, 2018. Candidates need to note that the board is yet to release the admit cards for the exam. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website as the board will notify how and when can they download the same.

Also read| RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: Indian Railway aspirants take note, important update at indianrailways.gov.in

UP Police Recruitment 2019: Post details-

Total vacancies- 49568 Posts

Citizen Police posts: 31360
Provincial Armed Constabulary wing posts: 18208

UP Police Recruitment 2019: Selection process-

Candidates will be selected for the above-mentioned posts on the basis of their performance in the written examination.

