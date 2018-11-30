UP Police Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh police announced over 3,000 vacancies, apply at uppbpb.gov.in

The minimum age for candidates is 18 years.

UP Police Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued a notification for a number of posts for UP Police Prison Administration and Improvement Department and Reserve Police Horsemen. The board is planning to fill up as many as 3,740 vacancies. Applicants may apply through online mode at www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Total number of posts: 3,740

Jail Warder (Male): 3,012 positions

Jail Warder (Female): 626 positions

Horsemen: 102 positions

Dates to remember

Application procedure beginning date: December 8

Application procedure last date: December 28

Last date for submission of application fee: December 31

Eligibility Criteria

Those looking to apply must have passed class 12 exam or its equivalent from any board of education recognised by the government.

Age limit

The minimum age for candidates is 18 years. Maximum age limit for male candidates is 22 years, awhile for female it is 25 years. Candidates can also check official notification for age relaxation.

Application procedure

UPPRPB will conduct application procedure through its official website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Application fee

The application fee for candidates is Rs. 400.

Please note that candidates who earlier applied for the Male and Female Warder Direct Recruitment 2016 and had paid Rs. 200 fee are required to pay only Rs. 200 (Candidates may go through advertisement for more information).

Applicants can submit their application fee through online mode using credit or debit card or in the offline mode through e-challan.