UP Police Recruitment 2018: Tsunami of govt jobs in Uttar Pradesh; over 3,700 vacancies at www.uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Recruitment 2018: It’s raining government jobs in Uttar Pradesh as Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued fresh vacancies for the post of warder in the UP Police Prison Administration and Reform Services Department and Reserve Police Horsemen. The vacancies are for a staggering 3,740 posts. Among these, Male candidates can apply for 3,012 posts of Jail Warder and female candidates can apply for 626 posts. There are 102 posts for Horsemen.

Key dates and application process: The application process will start from December 8 and it will end on December 28. One can submit application fee till December 31. Candidates can apply through the website of www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs. 400. However, in a relief for candidates who had applied for the Male and Female Warder Direct Recruitment 2016, will need to pay Rs. 200 fee only. Candidates can submit application fee through offline mode or online. Those who will pay via online must pay through debit or credit cards. For offline payment, candidates must use e-challan.

UPPRPB has issued eligibility criteria for candidates. Will applicants must ave passed class XII examination. While the lower age limit for male and female candidates are 18 years, upper age limits have been fixed at 22 years and 25 years respectively.