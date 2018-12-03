UP Police recruitment 2018: Over 54,000 vacancies announced, check details at uppbpb.gov.in

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 1:31 PM

UP Police recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has announced vacancies for over 54,000 posts and invited applications on its official website.

Up Police, UP police recruitment, uppbpb.gov.in, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment, Constable, Constable recruitment, Jail Warder, Fireman, jobs news, UP police jobsUttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018. (Photo: IE)

UP Police recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has announced vacancies for over 54,000 posts and invited applications on its official website. The posts on offer are for Constable (Civil, Provincial Armed Constabulary and Horse Riding Police), Jail Warden (Male & Female) and Fireman. Candidates who wish to be a part of this recruitment process can visit the official website now and apply for the same. Candidates need to make sure that they fulfil all the criteria Specified by UPPRPB before filling the application form of the same. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to be a part of this process.

UP Police recruitment 2018: Posts details-

1. Constable- Civil police: 31360 posts
2. Constable- Provincial Armed Constabulary: 18208 posts
3. Constable- Horse riding police: 102 posts
4. Jail Warder: 3012 for Males and 626 for Female
5. Fireman: 1679

UP Police recruitment 2018: Important dates-

  • Application process for Fireman, Jail Warder and Horse Riding Police starts: December 8, 2018
  • Application process for Civil Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary: Activated on webiste
  • Application process for Fireman, Jail Warder and Horse Riding Police ends: December 28, 2018
  • Application process for Civil Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary ends: December 8, 2018

UP Police recruitment 2018: Pay scale-

1. Constable- Rs. 21700 monthly
2. Jail Warder: Rs. 21700-69100
3. Fireman: Rs. 21700-69100

UP Police recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

For Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman posts, candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognised institute.

UP Police recruitment 2018: Physical Standards for the above-mentioned posts-

  • Female (Height) – 152 cm(147 cm for SC/ST)
  • Female (Weight) – 40 Kg
  • Male (Height) – 168 cm (160 cm for SC/ST)
  • Male (Chest) – 79 cm (without expanding) and 84 (with expanding) [77 cm (without expanding) and 82 with expanding]

Note: Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) to know more about the posts on offer. You can also find the online application link on the website.

