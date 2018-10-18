UP police recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced; close to 1 lakh posts to be filled this year

Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment 2018! (Photo: IE)

UP police recruitment 2018: Here is your chance to work with the Uttar Pradesh police. The UP government on Thursday announced that it will recruit over 56000 police personnel. The recruitment process will commence in November and official notification will soon be available on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The job announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of UP Police. “#DGPUP along with Principal Secretary Home and DG UPP Recruitment and Promotion Board held a Press Conference today to announce the schedule of 56,778 new recruitments in various Departments of #uppolice.”

Director General of UP Police, OP Singh and Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary (Home) addressed the press conference. The state police will recruit 51,216 personnel in police and PAC, 3,668 jail wardens and 1,924 firemen. Out of the total civil constable posts vacancies, 20 per cent will be reserved for women. Here are the dates that will come in handy-

Application forms for Civil Police and PAC will be available from November 1 to November 30, 2018

The written examination will be held on January 4 or 5, 2019

Announcement of Result- Third week of June 2019

Application forms for Jail wardens will be available in November 2018

Written examination on January 8 and 9, 2019

Declaration of Results- July 2019

The process of conducting interviews for the above-mentioned posts has been eliminated. The reservations will be as per law.

More about UP Police Recruitment:

Arvind Kumar, the Principal Secretary, also talked about the recruitment process to hire over 42,000 police personnel. He said that the same shall be undertaken later this month. A total of 9.75 lakh candidates are expected to join the recruitment process, scheduled will be conducted on October 25 and 26, that will be undertaken by a total of . In all, over 97000 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.