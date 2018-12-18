UP Police Recruitment 2018: Application process for over 5700 posts ending soon at uppbpb.gov.in, apply now

UP Police Recruitment 2018! (IE)

UP Police Recruitment 2018: The Application process for 5766 Fireman, Jail Warder and Constable posts under the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow will end soon at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website now to apply online now. The last date to fill the online application is December 28, 2018. It is important for the candidates to note that they should fulfil all UPPRPB criteria specified in the recruitment notification carefully before filling the application form. Take a look at the details mentioned below to know more about the process.

UP Police recruitment 2018: Post details-

1. Constable- Horse riding police: 102 posts

2. Jail Warder: 3012 for Males and 626 for Female

3. Fireman: 1679

UP Police recruitment 2018: Important dates-

The application process for Fireman, Jail Warder and Constable Horse Riding Police began on December 8, 2018

The application process for Fireman, Jail Warder and Constable Horse Riding Police ends: December 28, 2018

Last Date for Fee Submission: December 31, 2018

UP Police recruitment 2018: Salary-

1. Constable- Rs. 21700 monthly

2. Jail Warder: Rs. 21700-69100

3. Fireman: Rs. 21700-69100

UP Police recruitment 2018: Physical Standards for the above-mentioned posts-

Female (Height) – 152 cm(147 cm for SC/ST)

Female (Weight) – 40 Kg

Male (Height) – 168 cm (160 cm for SC/ST)

Male (Chest) – 79 cm (without expanding) and 84 (with expanding) [77 cm (without expanding) and 82 with expanding]

UP Police recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

For Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman posts, candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognised institute.