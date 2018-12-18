UP Police Recruitment 2018: Application process for over 5700 posts ending soon at uppbpb.gov.in, apply now

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 10:11 PM

UP Police Recruitment 2018: The Application process for 5766 Fireman, Jail Warder and Constable posts under the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow will end soon at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police, UP Police Recruitment, uppbpb.gov.in, UP Police Recruitment 2018, Police jobs, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, police jobs 2018, jobs newsUP Police Recruitment 2018! (IE)

UP Police Recruitment 2018: The Application process for 5766 Fireman, Jail Warder and Constable posts under the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow will end soon at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website now to apply online now. The last date to fill the online application is December 28, 2018. It is important for the candidates to note that they should fulfil all UPPRPB criteria specified in the recruitment notification carefully before filling the application form. Take a look at the details mentioned below to know more about the process.

UP Police recruitment 2018: Post details-

1. Constable- Horse riding police: 102 posts
2. Jail Warder: 3012 for Males and 626 for Female
3. Fireman: 1679

UP Police recruitment 2018: Important dates-

The application process for Fireman, Jail Warder and Constable Horse Riding Police began on December 8, 2018
The application process for Fireman, Jail Warder and Constable Horse Riding Police ends: December 28, 2018
Last Date for Fee Submission: December 31, 2018

UP Police recruitment 2018: Salary-

1. Constable- Rs. 21700 monthly
2. Jail Warder: Rs. 21700-69100
3. Fireman: Rs. 21700-69100

UP Police recruitment 2018: Physical Standards for the above-mentioned posts-

Female (Height) – 152 cm(147 cm for SC/ST)
Female (Weight) – 40 Kg
Male (Height) – 168 cm (160 cm for SC/ST)
Male (Chest) – 79 cm (without expanding) and 84 (with expanding) [77 cm (without expanding) and 82 with expanding]

UP Police recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

For Constable, Jail Warder and Fireman posts, candidates should have passed class 12th from a recognised institute.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. UP Police Recruitment 2018: Application process for over 5700 posts ending soon at uppbpb.gov.in, apply now
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition