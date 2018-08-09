UP Police Constable exam cancelled, UPPRPB to announce a new date soon

The re-exam would result in reappearing of lakhs of candidates from across the state and also from some other states. (Representational photo: IE)

In a major setback to lakhs of UP police aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotions Board (UPPRPB) has cancelled the second slot offline examination. The examination was held on June 18 and 19 for the recruitment of Constable in the state police. The board issued the cancellation notice on August 8.

According to the notice, the board said that the question paper of second slot exam was distributed in the first slot in some of the exam centres, thereby the transparency, fairness of the exam is compromised. To ensure equality and free and fair conduct of the exam, the second slot paper for all the centres has been cancelled.

After the exam, the board had released the answer keys and had asked for objections from the candidates.

However, the board has not provided the date of the exam.

The re-exam would result in reappearing of lakhs of candidates from across the state and also from some other states.

UPPRPB had announced the recruitment in January, 2018. It is one of the largest recruitment drives in the state with more than 40,000 vacancies on offer. For Civil, the vacancies are around 23,000 and for Arms constable, it is 18,000. The selection of candidates is on the basis of written test, physical test and document verification.

The board had announced the minimum age for male candidates, 18 years and upper age, 22 years. For female candidates, it is 18 and 25 respectively.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of UPPRPB at https://uppbpb.gov.in/. According to the board, it will soon announce the date of the exam.