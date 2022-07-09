UP Police Admit Card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB has uploaded the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Account). The candidates who applied for the said exams can download the admit card using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

The board has scheduled Computer Typing Test for the above-menitioned posts on July 11, 2022. Candidates can access the UP Police Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of UPPRB.i.e. uppbpb.gov.in. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps to download call letters. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below and download the admit card for future reference.

How and where to Download UP Police Admit Card 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPPRB.i.e. uppbpb.gov.in. Click on the notification flashing on the homepage reads ‘Download UP Police Admit Card 2022’. It will redirect you to the login page of the admit card. Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the submit button. Download UP Police Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry a copy of the admit card on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the computer typing test without admit card. Candidates are advised to check the venue one day prior to the exam to save time.

This drive is being done to recruit 1329 vacancies of Sub Inspector (Confidential), Asst Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts & Clerk) in different departments.