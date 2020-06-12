UP PCS: New prelims date announced by UP Public Service Commission; check details

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 21 this month but it was postponed due to the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown in the country.

UP PCS prelims exam 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (PCS) has put out the fresh notification mentioning the new date for state PCS/ACF/RFO prelims exam which could not be conducted in the state due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and subsequent lockdown in the country. The UP PCS exam will be conducted in the state on October 11 as per the new notification released on the official website of state Public Service Commission.

However, in view of the situation of Coronavirus spread getting out of hands in many parts of the country, the notification also mentions that the dates can be further revised in the event of some special circumstances.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 21 this month but it was postponed due to the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown in the country. The exam is being conducted to fill various posts in the state forest department and other administrative departments. Conducted by Uttar Pradesh PSC once in a year, the exam gives students the opportunity to join the top echelons of state administration including posts in departments like police, revenue etc.

Earlier, the commission had also extended the deadline for submission of the online application form for the exam, The decision to extend the last date of submission of the online application form was extended from May 21 to June 4 in the wake of difficulties faced by the students during the nationwide lockdown. The last date to pay the online application fee was similarly extended from May 18 to June 2.

Apart from the new dates for the state PCS/ACF/RFO exam, the commission also released fresh dates for other competitive examinations in the state including for the posts of Assistant Planning Officer, UP PCS mains exam 2019, Block Education Officer, Computer Assistant, among others. Students who have applied for other examinations need to visit the official website of the state PSC- https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

Apart from UP PSC, Union Public Service Commission also released its updated calendar of exams to be conducted this year. The all India level, Civil Service Examination is going to be conducted by the UPSC on October 4 this year.