UP PCS (J) Recruitment 2018: UP PCS J 2018 answer keys released – Here is how to download

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 7:33 PM

UP PCS (J) Recruitment 2018: Here is how you may check answer keys.

up pcs j 2018 answer key, up pcs j 2018 answer key download, up pcs j recruitment 2018, up pcs 2018, up pcs j answer keys 2018, up pcs exam date, up pcs result 2018The exam to fill up 610 posts was conducted on December 16

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has come out with answer keys of Civil Judge Junior Division Prelims Exam 2018. Those candidates who appeared in UP PCS (J) Exam 2018 may now check the answer keys through the UPPSC’s official website uppsc.nic.in.

The exam to fill up 610 posts was conducted on December 16 across the country. It was conducted in two sessions i.e. Morning (9.30 AM to 11.30 AM) as also Afternoon (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM). Answer keys will be available on official website December 25

Those candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to check answer keys through the following procedure.

1) Candidates are requested to visit the official website uppsc.nic.in

2) They may click on the link in the home page that says Notice Regarding Key Sheet of Advt. No. A-3/E-1/2018, U.P. Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) (P) Examination-2018′.

3) Now a PDF file will open

4) Candidates may now download and take out a printout for the future purpose

In case, if any candidate has any objections against the answer keys, the person may raise it till December 26.

Also read: BHEL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Applications invited for these posts – Check how to at careers.bhel.in

Applicants are advised to follow the format given in the PDF file during submission of the objection. Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary, main and interview. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be able to appear in the Main Exam. Those clearing the Main Exam will be asked to appear for the interview.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. UP PCS (J) Recruitment 2018: UP PCS J 2018 answer keys released – Here is how to download
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition