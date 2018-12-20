UP PCS (J) Recruitment 2018: UP PCS J 2018 answer keys released – Here is how to download

The exam to fill up 610 posts was conducted on December 16

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has come out with answer keys of Civil Judge Junior Division Prelims Exam 2018. Those candidates who appeared in UP PCS (J) Exam 2018 may now check the answer keys through the UPPSC’s official website uppsc.nic.in.

The exam to fill up 610 posts was conducted on December 16 across the country. It was conducted in two sessions i.e. Morning (9.30 AM to 11.30 AM) as also Afternoon (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM). Answer keys will be available on official website December 25

Those candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to check answer keys through the following procedure.

1) Candidates are requested to visit the official website uppsc.nic.in

2) They may click on the link in the home page that says Notice Regarding Key Sheet of Advt. No. A-3/E-1/2018, U.P. Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) (P) Examination-2018′.

3) Now a PDF file will open

4) Candidates may now download and take out a printout for the future purpose

In case, if any candidate has any objections against the answer keys, the person may raise it till December 26.

Also read: BHEL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Applications invited for these posts – Check how to at careers.bhel.in

Applicants are advised to follow the format given in the PDF file during submission of the objection. Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary, main and interview. Those who clear the preliminary exam will be able to appear in the Main Exam. Those clearing the Main Exam will be asked to appear for the interview.