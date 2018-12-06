UP Constable Recruitment 2018: Application process for nearly 50,000 posts to end soon- Check details

The online application is going to end on December 8.

The last date for as many as 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) positions for Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is nearing. The online application for the same started on November 19 and is going to end on December 8.

Candidates having required eligibility criteria, including clearing 12th from any recognised board of education, must complete all application formalities before the last date. Those who wish to pay the application fee in the offline mode through an e-challan may apply till December 10 to pay their application fees.

Please note that the selection procedure for the recruitment drive will remain the same. It will have written test, after which document verification process and physical standard test, physical efficiency test will be followed. Candidates will be informed of dates for the written exam later on the board’s official website.

Applicants may apply for the second recruitment of constables in Uttar Pradesh Police through the direct link.

On Wednesday, after much wait for candidates, the UPPRPB released the result for civil constable and reserve PAC written exam. After the declaration of results, the procedure for document verification and the physical standard test has begun.