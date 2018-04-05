UP B.Ed admit card 2018 released at lkouniv.ac.in, here’s how to download

JEE BEd 2018: The exam is all set to take place on April 11, 2018 across various centres in Uttar Pradesh.

UP B.Ed admit card 2018: Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) JEE 2018 admit cards have been released by the University of Lucknow at lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the university to download the same now. Candidates need to note that it is important for them to carry their admit cards along with them to the examination centre. Without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The exam is all set to take place on April 11, 2018 across various centres and results for the same will be announced between May 10 to May 15. The counselling of selected candidates will take place from June 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018. The examination will take place in two shifts from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Candidates are requested to reach the examination centre, 30-45 minutes prior to the examination.

UP B.Ed admit card 2018: Step to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Now click on the ‘JEE B.Ed. 2018-20’ link

Step 3: Click on the Download Admit Card link

Step 4: Enter the User ID Registration Number) and password

Step 5: On Login your brief details will appear

Step 6: Click on “Admit Card” tab

Step 7: Now click on the “Click here to download Admit Card” tab to download the Admit Card

Step 8: Save the admit card on your computer and print the same for future

Along with the admit card, candidates should also remember to carry the identity card along with them to the examination centre for verification. The photocopy of the document will be submitted to the exam vigilator. Carry one of the mentioned documents with you to the exam centre- Voter ID card, Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, PAN card, etc.